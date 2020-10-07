J-Hope continues with Map of the soul ON: E countdown

J-Hope continues the countdown to “Map of the soul ON: E”, BT’s online concert, the idol also shared new photos to make ARMY fall in love.

The BigHit group continues with the promotional activities of “Dynamite” and their previous album “Map of the soul 7”, although they had to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic, the boys are ready to meet again with ARMY and share the same Excitement for the online concert, J-Hope decided to do a count on social networks.

Through BTS’s official Twitter account, J-Hope decided to share some photos to continue with the countdown of “Map of the soul ON: E”, BTS’s online concert that will take place for two days, the October 10 and 11 at the KSPO Dome in South Korea, this presentation will have 4K quality and virtual exhibits inspired by the K-pop group.

The idol decided to publish some personal selfies, his post registered more than 40 thousand RTs and more than a million likes, Hobi fell in love with the ARMY with his outfit, in addition, he accompanied his message with the phrase “I miss our ARMY”, along with some purple hearts, the official shade of BTS and counted the 3 days until their reunion.

J-HOPE JOINS COUNTDOWN FOR BTS ONLINE CONCERT

The Bangtan idol decided to wear a comfortable outfit with soft tones, the photos were taken with a high-end cell phone, demonstrating the popularity and purchasing power of idols. J-Hope modeled an adorable pink and pastel blue bucket hat.

He also wore a white sweater that highlighted your skin tone and chose faded blue jeans that he complemented with emerald tennis shoes. without losing preventive measures, as he did not forget his blue mask. He also decided to hang a small bag, even pretended to be a model of that brand.

The excitement to be back with ARMY slows down the days, but you are almost 72 hours away from witnessing the never-before-seen choreographies of “Map of the soul 7” and perhaps some just performances. Are you ready?

BTS recently received new international awards nominations for the MTV EMAs.



