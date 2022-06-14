J-Hope chose We Are Bulletproof, PT. 2″ for “Proof” only because he liked the title

J-Hope is a rapper, dancer, songwriter and unofficial sun of BTS. He is also an active supporter of We Are Bulletproof, PT. 2″, even if he just likes the name of this BTS song. Here’s what the artist “Outro: Ego” said about his additions to Proof, released in 2022.

BTS members released their 2022 album “Proof”.

Jimin and Jay-Hope from BTS attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards | Fraser Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

BTS proves that the best is yet to come. After their appearance at the Grammy Awards and permission to dance on stage, this k-pop group released their latest project — Proof.

“After a continuous leap forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating its 9th anniversary this June. It’s all thanks to ARMY, who have sent us their unwavering love and support,” the Big Hit ad says, according to Teen Vogue.

“The BTS anthology album embodying the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as artists who have been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors,” the statement said.

BTS members played an active role in choosing the “past efforts” to highlight. Among them is the rapper, songwriter and dancer of the group J-Hope, real name Jung Hosok.

J-Hope explained his arguments, including “We Are Bulletproof, PT. 2′ in ‘Proof’

As an anthology with already released BTS songs, these idols played an active role in the selection of Proof tracks. This includes the band’s rapper J-Hope, who explained why he included “We Are Bulletproof, PT. 2” in this piece.

“Like the name of the song,” Jay—Hope explained during an interview with Apple Music, according to Billboard. “I think it demonstrates the ambitious spirit we had when we debuted. I just wanted to listen to it again.”

“I chose this song because it’s so much fun to listen to,” Vi added, while Jungkook said: “I chose this song because it really represents the identity of our band, and I think we really put everything we had into this song.”

Jay-Hope spoke in detail about other musical preferences thanks to his video “Proof of Inspiration”. He included the solo song “Outro: Ego”, originally featured on Map of the Soul: 7, as well as “Outro: Ego”, which J-Hope described as a love song with “complex” lyrics.

Jay-Hope from BTS participated in writing the original songs for “Proof”.

Proof has three new songs by the band — “Yet To Come”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth”. “For Young People” several musicians are the official songwriters, including Jay-Hope from BTS, RM and Suga.

In “RUN BTS”, RM, Suga and J-Hope are listed as songwriters, as well as the youngest BTS member, Jungkook. However, this isn’t the first time J-Hope has appeared as a songwriter for a K-pop group. The rapper even releases solo music under the same stage name, including his single with Becky G “Chicken Noodle Soup”.

Proof is now available on most major streaming platforms.