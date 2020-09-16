J-Hope: “BTS’s name will be as cool as the Beatles”

J-Hope recently spoke about BTS’s comparisons to the Beatles and his response surprised everyone.

In the span of seven years, J-Hope and the boys of BTS have managed to become a global phenomenon as their music reaches the hearts of millions of people around the world. Additionally, the septet is leaving an inimitable mark on the music industry that has led to comparisons to the Beatles.

Last year, BTS became the first group since the Beatles to place three No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart (Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, and Map of the Soul: Persona) in one year. But what does BTS have to say about the comparisons to the legendary band?

In what was a humbling reaction, during a candid interview with CNN, BTS rapper Jung Ho-seok, better known as J-Hope, revealed, “It is a great honor to be mentioned alongside the Beatles. We want to continue making our own music and show our own colors ”.

Hobi also added, “As huge Beatles fans, we are grateful for such a partnership and we want to work even harder to bring out great music. We will try to make the name BTS sound as cool as the Beatles. “What do you think of BTS’s comparison to the Beatles?

J-Hope and BTS dream of winning a Grammy

Meanwhile, in 2019, ARMY was furious after J-Hope and the guys from BTS were barred from the Grammys. Suga shared with CNN that the boys grew up watching the prestigious awards ceremony and know its meaning. So it would be amazing if they got a nomination.

The BTS idol confessed that the group never had the Grammys in mind when they first debuted, but now it has become a more tangible dream and something they do want to achieve. However, the 27-year-old singer admitted that it’s not something they can make happen just because they want to.

For now, “1 Verse” performer Suga and the other BTS members continue to dominate with their music even into 2020, with the latest example being Dynamite. The hit single made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first all-Korean group to achieve this milestone.



