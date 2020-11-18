J-Hope brighten ARMY’s day with their friendship

J-Hope and Bang PD decided to take all the stress out of work with a meal, the artist and the music producer met at a fancy restaurant to enjoy their company.

The members of BTS are just a few days away from making their comeback with ‘BE’, a record material with which they start a new musical era and have been involved in all the creative processes.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM work very hard to provide their fans with great themes that they can relate to, so pressure and stress are often present in their routines.

J-Hope and Bang PD went out together, they both went to eat at a fancy restaurant where the rapper from ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ and the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment had a great time.

BTS J-HOPE’S LAUGH BECOMES A TREND ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Through BTS’s official Twitter, Hoseok shared some details of his meeting with Bang PD, the K-pop idol posted a 17-second video where the president of Big Hit looks very interested in the preparation that a chef is doing.

J-Hope’s laugh is the protagonist of the clip, the artist originally from the city of Gwangju in South Korea had fun while recording his boss’s reaction, they both looked very comfortable and relaxed. J-Hope wrote in the video description:

ARMY’s reaction was immediate, the fans of the Bangtan Boys filled J-Hope’s publication with love, which already exceeds one million likes and has 3 million views. Wooow!

The comment area was filled with compliments for the relationship between Hoseok and Bang Shi Hyuk, many netizens believe that the secret of their friendship is that their dynamic is not that of a boss and an employee, it is one of great accomplices.

Bang PD became a trend in different social networks, users shared memes and remembered some moments that the founder of Big Hit Entertainment has lived alongside his clients.



