J-Hope announces Mom’s nomination for BTS’s GRAMMY

The boys of BTS celebrated their entrance to the GRAMMY awards, the fans of the group gathered on VLive to be part of the party, in the broadcast J-Hope revealed that his mother predicted the nomination of his group. What was it about?

The Bangtan Boys knew how to take the difficulties of 2020 with a good face and used social isolation as a form of inspiration for the creation of ‘BE’, their most recent record material has an intimate and sincere style.

The work and talent of the K-pop band led by Kim Namjoon had the recognition they had hoped for and on November 24 they received their first GRAMMY nomination, a goal they began to pursue for a long time.

Suga is a visionary, the idol dreamed of being one of the artists invited to the ceremony and performing individually for millions of people, the rapper and his bandmates compete for the award of Best pop duo / group performance with the single Dynamite .

Through VLive, the idols celebrated with ARMY, organized a party where they toasted, lived with their fans and thanked them for all the support they showed them. J-Hope shared that her mother had a premonition that BTS would be nominated for the 2021 GRAMMYs.

J-HOPE’S MOTHER DREAMED OF AN EAGLE, WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The sixth sense of Hoseok’s mother is so special that she dreamed of BTS’s nomination for the 2021 GRAMMYs.

During the VLive, Hoseok explained that his mother told him that she had had a dream where a huge eagle was standing on her head, the animal posed gracefully and people in her vision were shouting and applauding profusely.

The bird took flight and after a while it returned more imposing and beautiful. Jungkook said that the first time the eagle stood on her head was a reference to the nomination, so the second time it meant that BTS could take their first golden megaphone.

On the other hand, Namjoon connected the eagles with the United States, where the ceremony will take place on January 31 in the city of Los Angeles in California.

According to the meaning of dreams, eagles are animals that symbolize the freedom of the human being and combine it with their greatness, power, effort, talent, dreams and ambitions.



