J Hope and V, “Dynamite” dance competition

BTS singers J-Hope and V wowed ARMY after performing their dance challenge “Dynamite” on TikTok.

BTS continues to light up September as “Dynamite”! J-hope, V, and the other guys in the K-Pop group, who topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks courtesy of the song, have been performing their song in English on numerous platforms.

From the MTV Video Music Awards to NBC’s Today show, members have donned stylish outfits and set numerous stages ablaze with their performances. That’s what happened in their last performance after they lit up the America’s Got Talent stage with “Dynamite.”

As we found ourselves enjoying the melodies once more, members J-Hope and V accepted the “Dynamite” dance challenge on the sets of the performance. In the video shared on TikTok, Hoseok and Taehyung were seen wearing their amazing acting outfits.

Hobi was sporting a red shirt and a pair of blue pants, as seen in the OG video, while Taehyung was sporting the now famous green vest and flared pants as seen in the music video for “Dynamite.” The rapper and singer broke into the song’s iconic moves in front of a blue retro car.

J-Hope and BTS on America’s Got Talent

J-Hope and V teamed up with RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook to perform in the song on the popular talent show. The septet was seen performing on a set with numerous American elements. If you haven’t seen the boys’ performance yet, you can enjoy it below:

The incredible elements that surround the clip include a gas station, a restaurant and a street with stars that resembles the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an ice cream truck, a theater and much more. What did you think of the performance of the “Chicken Noodle Soup” interpreter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!



