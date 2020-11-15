J-Hope and Suga write ROMANTIC letters to their fans

The boys of BTS decided to have a nice touch with their fans and wrote them romantic letters.

BTS idols Yoongi and Hoseok sent cute letters to their fans and we have the details in La Verdad Noticias.

The boys of BTS continue to publish letters for the dynamic ‘Dear ARMY’, this time, Suga and J-Hope shared different messages to express their love to their fans.

In recent days, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM have had many exciting activities, the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment communicate more with their followers through social media and other dynamics.

An activity that has brought much happiness to the followers of the K-pop band is ‘Dear ARMY’, a series of letters written by hand by the rappers and singers, the messages are special because they have a post card with a unique design .

The interpreters of ‘ON’ shared some letters for their fans, recently the texts of J-Hope and Suga were released, who were very sincere in their writing. We tell you all the details below.

Details of BTS with the ARMY

Suga is an artist who really likes to express his feelings through music, the Beyond The Scene rap took pencil and paper to tell ARMY he has been very focused on playing the guitar.

The interpreter of ‘Shadow’ confessed that when he plays this instrument, all his worries disappear, it is as if it was something magical for him to be connected with his guitar, at the end of the letter he left a question for ARMY:

What does BTS mean to you?

J-Hope, 26, is known for always expressing his love towards his fans and in his letter he wrote that he was very grateful that fans are the driving force behind BTS, he said he was glad to know that ARMY will always be by his side. Bangtan Sonyeondan.

The Korean pop dancer reflects a bit on the distance between his fans and BTS, Hobi misses living with his faithful entourage of fans, at the end of his letter to ‘Dear ARMY’ he wrote:

