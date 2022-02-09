J-Hope and Jin from BTS secretly appeared in this music video

ARMY did not realize the secret cameo that Jin and J-Hope made in the music video of a youtuber from the United States, what is the name of the video where they appear?

BTS has collaborated with many artists who have known the group after the great relevance and fame they have gained over time; Since its debut, this boy band has been growing little by little until achieving amazing popularity.

And it is that with the talents of the idols of Bangtan Sonyeondan they are simply undeniable, like Jin, who has shone for being an excellent singer, having a beautiful voice and also a beautiful personality and great charisma; he is one of the most beloved artists.

In addition, another Bangtan dancer is J-Hope, who shines with his great presence on stage as well as being a rapper who with his boy band and as a soloist has managed to shine in an overwhelming way, making the world see more than the great talents of his.

Did you know that Jin and J-Hope had a secret cameo in a music video? A youtuber from the United States put them in his MV and ARMY did not realize it until now.

THE MOST RANDOM APPEARANCE OF BTS J-HOPE AND JIN IN A RICKY DILLON MUSIC VIDEO

Ricky Dillon is a popular YouTuber and artist from the United States, who released a cover of Demi Lovato’s song ‘Really Don’t Care’ with a music video in which she danced through the streets of Los Angeles; what was the surprise of ARMY to discover that J-Hope and Jin from BTS appear in this video?

In one of the scenes of Ricky Dillon’s MV, Jin and J-Hope appear dancing next to the YouTuber who stars in his video in the streets, this was in 2014, just after the debut of the Bangtan Boys.

Did you know this secret cameo of the BTS dancers in a very random MV? Here you can see the full video:

WHY DO JIN AND J-HOPE APPEAR IN THIS RICKY DILLON MV?

This appearance of the idols was in 2014, during one of BTS’s first visits to Los Angeles, California, United States; Barely a few months after the boy band debuted, back then they weren’t as well known as they are now and that’s why his cameo went unnoticed until now.

This was Jin and J-Hope’s secret cameo, which you probably hadn’t realized, LOL, quite a funny video.

