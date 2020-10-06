J-Hope and Chicken Noodle Soup, 200 million views

The collaboration between BTS’s J-Hope and Becky G’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ has broken a new YouTube record by surpassing 200 million views.

Jung Hoseok’s music video, better known as BTS’s J-Hope, for his 2019 solo song Chicken Noodle Soup reached the 200 million mark on YouTube, making it his first music video (for a solo song) to achieve. the feat.

J-Hope first released the music video for Chicken Noodle Soup (featuring Becky G) on September 27, 2019, meaning it took just over a year and seven days for the song to reach the milestone. Without a doubt, J-Hope has become a world record destroyer.

J-Hope and BTS keep making history

We can collectively agree that 2020 has been an extremely fruitful year for Hobi and BTS. Map of the Soul: 7 not only sold more than 500,000 pure copies in the United States, but their recent single Dynamite also made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Performer Daydream and the other BTS guys are breaking or setting records at will. They’ve even now broken a new record thanks to Dynamite’s music video, which has garnered 1.1 billion views on YouTube, making it the first music video by a boy group to accomplish the feat.

In June, Dynamite became BTS’s first music video to surpass 1 billion views. Other Korean MVs that have been able to surpass the billion-view hoop are PSY’s Gangnam Style (3.8 billion views) and Gentleman (1.3 billion views).

This is followed by BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU (1.3 billion views) and Kill This Love (1 billion views). Furthermore, the music video for BTS’s Boy With Luv is also slowly approaching the 1 billion views mark, as it has surpassed 970 million views.



