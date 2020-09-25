J-Hope achieves All Kill with all his discography

J-Hope reaches a new record on iTunes thanks to his solo songs and his work with BTS. The boys of BigHit have added new goals throughout 2020 thanks to their album “Map of the soul 7”, “Dynamite” and their online concerts, as well as on awards and charts like Billboard, their teamwork is not the best The only one that shines in popularity, they have also enjoyed solo success and J-Hope achieved a perfect record on iTunes.

According to ARMY, J-Hope has managed to position each of his solo songs, collaborations, his work with BTS and his mixtape at # 1 on the iTunes chart, once again proving his popularity in music internationally, Well, in at least one country, the idol has reached the first place in the ranking, which is based on pure digital sales.

On social networks, fans trending the hashtag #JHopeDiscographyAllKill to celebrate Hoseok’s new achievement, ARMY’s support for BTS has an impressive level of loyalty and perseverance, thanks to them, idols have been able to fulfill several of their goals, Hope World has managed to make its own space in music.

J-HOPE ACHIEVED A PERFECT ALL KILL THANKS TO HIS MUSIC AND ARMY CELEBRATES IT

J-Hope’s All Kill ranges from his releases as “Chicken Noodle Soup”, alongside Becky G, in addition to his solos as EGO, the pre-release for the “Map of the soul 7” era. The idol has stood out not only as a rapper and a Bangtan dancer, he has also done so as a composer, because although he has not sung other songs, if he got involved in the lyrics, these singles also reached # 1, like Awake by Jin.

The popularity of BTS is group and individual, although each of them has different concepts, they have managed to capture their essence in each of their works and Hobi is no exception, iTunes has become another of the essential platforms in music and contributes much of the digital sales of artists.

ARMY shared messages of support and congratulations to the singer, who in previous months assured that he does intend to make a second mixtape, there are not many details yet, but it was one of his New Year’s resolutions.

Recently, BTS made it known that they canceled their MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E concert and will only stream it online.



