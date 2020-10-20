J-Hope: 5 Iconic Moments When On The Stage

J-Hope has proven to be one of the most well-rounded artists on stage. Here are some of his best performances with BTS!

The boys of BTS are known for their incredible taste in music and their refined choreography. They always make a splash with their stage performances, be it a collaboration or a group performance.

This time, one of the BTS members has caught everyone’s attention by showing fans that he deserves his position as the group’s main dancer. It is about Jung Hoseok or also known as J-Hope, the angel, the sun and the hope of the group.

J-Hope used to be a part of the NEURON street dance team and was also a former trainee at JYP Entertainment. Now, he is the main rapper and at the same time the dance leader of BTS. Let’s take a look at Hobi’s most memorable moments.

5 iconic J-Hope moments on stage

1. BTS vs BLOCK B MAMA 2014

They called it the “Fight of the Century.” The two groups are obviously talented, but the crowd went wild when J-Hope along with his co-member Jimin started dancing. J-Hope used his hip hop dance skills and set the stage on fire. His performance garnered 90.1 votes in the Mnet poll.

2. BTS and GOT7 Special Stage MAMA 2015

Sexy and badass, but a powerful performance was given by 14 dance machines from two different and amazing boy groups. None other than BTS and GOT7. His special performance set everyone on fire at the 2015 MAMA in Hong Kong.

Of course, the opening dance performance was led by GOT7’s main dancer Yugyeom and BTS’s dance leader J-Hope. Hobi took the stage with his incredible dance skills along with Yugyeom.

3. EPILOGUE: 2016 (No More Dream)

This performance was absolutely enlightened and turned everyone on when J-Hope and other BTS members turned out for the dance break portion of their debut song No More Dream. The expression on Hobi’s face showed many emotions as he danced and turned his body in the middle.

4. Seoul Music Awards 2017

It was one of J-Hope’s most unexpected solo performances. Although, it was the second time that she showed his introduction ‘Boy Meets Evil’, it did not stop surprising everyone. With his excessive, sexy and polished movements, fans were in awe to the point where their hearts melted.

5. BTS MAMA 2016

This Hobi performance has become a classic on La Verdad Noticias. It was one of the most notable stages for J-Hope alongside his co-member Jimin since their debut. This was J-Hope’s first performance on stage for the intro ‘Boy Meets Evil’.

Hobi wowed BTS fans with his sexy choreography, which became even more splendid when his co-member Jimin started dancing to his song ‘Lie’. Which of the 5 iconic J-Hope moments are your favorites? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!



