J Balvin successfully overcomes depression

The famous reggaeton singer J Balvin revealed to his fans that his treatment for depression is taking effect.

J Balvin recently opened his heart to share with all his followers that during the last five months the depression has affected him a lot, and he has even asked them to pray for him.

Fortunately, a few hours ago, through his Instagram stories, he revealed that his treatment against this disease has shown positive improvement.

J Balvin improves his mood

“One more day in the process of improvement, I know that we are going to be victorious, legendary, people who are not afraid to tell about their weaknesses.”

Undoubtedly these words caused great happiness among his loyal fans, as they were very concerned about his mental health.

It should be remembered that the reggaeton artist has portrayed in his documentary ‘The Boy from Medellín’ (The Boy from Medellín) how difficult it has been to live with depression in his moment of greatest fame, as he is one of the most talented singers in the artistic medium.

Who is J Balvin?

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, known in the music world as J Balvin, is a Colombian singer and songwriter of reggaeton and urban music. He was born on May 7, 1985 in Medellín, Colombia and is the son of José Álvaro Osorio and Alba Mery Vásquez.

Keep reading Somagnews and find out the most relevant information about your favorite artists.