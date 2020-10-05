J Balvin announces cooperation with McDonald’s

The Colombian artist becomes the first Latin American to work with that multinational and his name will be in every corner.

J Balvin just doesn’t stop. His musical talent has led him to conquer various corners of the world and has risen to fame as an artist who has also given Colombia pride as a musical reference, not only for his Latin Grammys nominations but also for becoming one of the few Colombian artists who have stood on the stage of the Super Bowl, the most watched event in the world and that time he was accompanied by Shakira, who has also raised the name of Colombia in style.

Now the artist continues to break records in his professional and musical career, because in the last hours it was known that the Colombian singer will join a multinational brand: McDonald’s. The renowned fast food chain that is in most countries of the world has been creating another menu with celebrities, after Travis Scott’s became a success.

Balvin announced that he will get his own food at McDonald’s, whose name will appear on the restaurant chain’s menu. He also became the first Latin artist with whom the multinational has worked. For his part, the singer did not hesitate to publicize his enthusiasm for being part of the project: “It’s crazy because we’re talking about Michael Jordan and Travis Scott, so it’s a blessing,” he said. In that sense, he added: “I consider myself a global citizen, but I am from Medellín, Colombia, and this is the first time they have worked with a Latino. It’s a great campaign, so I’m very proud of it. ”

The “J Balvin Meal” menu includes all of his favorites together: a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The combination goes on sale Monday through November 1 in the United States. Prices vary by region, but customers who order food on the McDonald’s app will get the Oreo McFlurry for free.

For his part, Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s chief marketing officer, noted that “he has always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we are excited to bring his favorite order to our menus across the US.” . Additionally, the company revealed that more surprises will be released with J Balvin in the coming weeks.

In an interview with Complex. the Colombian artist stated that “when they called me saying they wanted to work with me, I immediately said yes because it connects with me and with my childhood. I have always been a huge fan. It’s crazy having your own food. ” He also recognized that being in millions of countries through McDonald’s is an opportunity to “connect with people who do not know J Balvin, it is beneficial for everyone. It’s about connecting to make this bigger ”, he highlighted.

Similar to Scott’s food, J Balvin’s food does not include any new ingredients. Rather, it’s about repackaging existing products to build buzz without employees learning anything new, according to RJ Hottovy, a restaurant analyst at Morningstar.

Recently, Balvin was included by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, all thanks to the impact that the singer has achieved through his music.

The artist’s description was prepared by the singer Camila Cabello, who praised her fight against depression and how, despite her recognition, she shows herself as another human being and who fights bravely against these situations. “The reason I love José is because he always shows himself as he is,” said the singer.

In addition to the Colombian, six other Latin Americans were highlighted by the British publication. Among them, the Chilean feminist collective LasTesis, which “today shows how popular art can be about changing the world, not entertaining it,” said Nadya Tolokonnikova, who was in charge of describing this group.



