J Balvin accused of plagiarizing BTS and his ARMY Bomb, this was his lightstick

J Balvin gained the attention of K-Pop fans, the singer of the urban genre was pointed out when a lightstick appeared in his new merch that everyone was familiar with because of the BTS boys.

As you know, there are many elements that distinguish K-Pop groups, from their way of promoting music, having a designated color for their fandom, a fanchant that is heard in each performance, and of course a light stick that fans illuminate with. the venues where idols perform their performances.

Each group releases lightstick designs revisiting elements that are important to the idol lineup and their fans, so no two are alike. BTS, for example, has its famous ARMY Bomb that, maintaining its original colors, has been transformed little by little over time.

However, recently J Balvin presented the new collection of official merch for his new tour and surprised everyone by including a ‘Light with handle’ for Jose Tour, but it was inevitable that the comparisons came quickly.

BTS: J BALVIN LAUNCHES HIS OWN LIGHTSTICK, IS IT LIKE THE ARMY BOMB?

The ‘Light with handle’ of the Colombian singer is white on the scepter and the sphere, but it is also accompanied by designs such as happy faces with lightning eyes in two different areas, as well as the name of the artist.

Although it is not common for the fandom of an urban music singer to have his lightstick, the real annoyance came because fans found many similarities between this piece and the ARMY Bomb, especially with the version one released by BigHit for BTS.

For that reason, social media was abuzz with comments about how this release looked like a copycat of the merch released by the K-Pop band years ago. The plagiarism accusations did not stop, so eventually the article was removed from J Balvin’s page and is no longer available for purchase.