IZONE Will Organize “Oneiric Theater” Online Concert,

IZONE will be the next K-Pop idol to hold a concert online.

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, various singers in South Korea and around the world have started holding concerts online.

Not only big concerts like ‘KCON’ and ‘Dream Concert’, individual artists’ solo concerts have also started taking place online.

IZONE plans to hold their first online concert titled ‘Oneiric Theater’ on September 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. KST.

Apart from being the first online concert, this will also be the first concert held by IZ * ONE since June 2019.

It is planned that this concert will be held with AR (artificial reality) and XR (extended reality) features, and tickets will be available on August 11, 2020.

IZONE itself is known for its last comeback with the album “Oneiric Diary” and the music video for “Secret Story of the Swan”.



