IZONE Rilis MV Teaser Untuk Single Jepang Baru ‘Beware’

In their teaser MV, it seems that IZONE is showing a different appearance to their mature and elegant teaser photo which was released earlier this week.

The IZONE members have completely changed their appearance to be even more adorable and cheerful by appearing like candy shop employees.

It seems that fans can anticipate the idol who will carry out their first cute concept since debut.

Previously, IZONE preferred an elegant and mystical concept in Korean promotions and a stronger concept in Japanese promotions.

IZONE’s “Beware” will be released on October 21st together with the release of their first Japanese album, “Twelve“.

Let’s see the new image of IZONE they showed in the MV teaser ‘Beware’



