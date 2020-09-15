IZONE, ‘IZONE Chu – ON: TACT’s First Promotional Video

Happy news for IZONE fans, that their special variety show entitled ‘IZONE Chu’ will be releasing a new season.

On September 15, MNET announced that ‘IZONE Chu – ON: TACT’ will start broadcasting on September 23 at 8 p.m. KST.

‘IZONE Chu – ON: TACT’ itself is the fourth season of the IZONE reality show which this season is a continuation of the previous season including ‘IZONE Chu’, ‘IZ * ONE Chu – Manito’, and ‘IZ * ONE Chu – Fantasy Campus’.

The new season of ‘IZONE Chu’ is set in the current era when ‘on: tact’ (Online Contact which means online contact) is trending due to the implementation of social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first teaser, IZONE and surprise guest Jo Se Ho is seen holding a mukbang and judging which food is best ordered online.



