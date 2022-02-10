IZEA Started Accepting 4 New Altcoins!

The company had previously started accepting Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but today they announced that they are expanding the options. IZEA Worldwide, a provider of marketing technology, data and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that they are now accepting 4 new altcoins.

IZEA Now Accepts 4 More Altcoins

The company has grown its payment options for Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu and Cryptocom (CRO). Influencers in selected campaigns where IZEA is paid in crypto can also choose to be paid in these cryptocurrencies. This expansion follows an announcement that Bitcoin and Ethereum are now accepted forms of payment.

Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA, said:

“Influencers are early adopters of cryptocurrency and have expressed a desire to get paid in these currencies for their work in the field. This move offers even more opportunities for brands and influencers to connect in new and exciting ways.”

In a recent survey, IZEA found that 64% of participating influencers already own cryptocurrency, and 50% are interested in getting paid in cryptocurrency for their content creation.

“While Bitcoin and Ethereum are the leaders in the crypto space in terms of market cap, our research shows that they are not always the cryptocurrencies of choice for our customers and creators. Adopting Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu Coin and Cryptocom Coin is a direct response to the needs and interests of our creative community.”

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company that provides software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers (phenomena) and content creators.

The company serves as a champion for the growing Creative Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies are working with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production and deliver measurable return on investment.