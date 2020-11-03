Iwan Rheon reveals the hardest scene to shoot

The actor who played Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones says one scene in the series has been the most horrifying of his entire career.

Ramsay Bolton proved to be one of the most cowardly villains on Game of Thrones. The evil character, played by Iwan Rheon, horrified audiences with his torture of Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), whom he imprisoned and mutilated for several months.

Equally horrible was his marriage to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), whom he brutally raped in scenes that many claimed were excessive.

Now Rheon has revealed his feelings about filming the assault, marking the day on set as a low point in his entire acting career.

“That was horrible, nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if you are telling a story, then you have to tell it honestly,” he told the Metro digital medium.

“They didn’t sensationalize it or anything … [but] it was very, very difficult to watch. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be,” said the actor.

He added: “It was the worst day of my career.”

Iwan Rheon acknowledges that his character in GOT was very difficult

In contrasting Sansa’s attack with Theon’s, he noted that the use of prosthetics and CGI often served as a barrier to the strongest moments that audiences see on screen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHGiyyRs6cX/?utm_source=ig_embed

“When you cut off someone’s finger you don’t really see it, and when you’re doing a close-up, it’s a piece of plastic. We’re just acting, it’s not real,” he continued.

“So it’s very difficult to deal with something like that where you are in the reality of the situation. It was a horrible, horrible day,” he said.

He concluded: “This is something we shouldn’t even have to worry about, because it’s something that shouldn’t exist in this world, but unfortunately it does.

Fortunately, Sansa got revenge on Ramsay, as she was later eaten alive by her own dogs.

Meanwhile, Sansa ended up ruling an independent North in the final episode, while Brother Bran took the throne and Sister Arya set out in search of adventure.

The comments come after Gendry’s actor Joe Dempsie admitted that his sex scene with Arya’s actress Maisie Williams left him “uncomfortable.”

Game of Thrones is available to stream on NOW TV. Do you think actor Iwan Rheon did a good villain role on the show? At La Verdad Noticias we want to know your opinion.



