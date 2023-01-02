IVE Wonyoung and Leeseo faced criticism for “lip syncing” during an appearance on MBC Gayo Daejeon 2022.

IVE Wonyoung and Leeseo received criticism for “lip syncing” on MBC 2022 Gayo Daejejeon

IVE Wonyoung and Leeseo became the subject of discussion on an online community forum.

They were criticized because of their special rendition of IU’s “Strawberry Moon” on MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2022. Wonen and Liso were criticized for “lip syncing” without dancing and for using the same audio file as in their previous performance of the song.

Here are their comments below:

“What the hell? There are so many singers who want to perform on stage, so give these opportunities to these singers instead. Why perform on such a stage at all? This is not some school art festival. They’re pros, but they’re sitting while lip syncing.”

“They’ve done a cover of this song in the past, right? Then they should have sung it perfectly live. Why resort to a phonogram?”

“No, but it’s legendary. Are you telling me they lip sync while sitting?

“I feel sorry for idols who are hated because they are mixed with idols like them.”

“It’s amazing how they just lip sync while sitting like it’s nothing.”

Some have criticized IVE’s company, Starship Entertainment:

“As someone who really really likes IVE, I’m very curious about what their company thinks. I just can’t figure it out. Since we are fans, we will love, cherish and love any side of IVE, but this is too much.”

“Seriously, why are they hated for this? The problem here is their company.”

“I can’t protect them because of this! Also, Starship needs to stop pushing Wonen to sing. They should know its limit. Let her be just the visual of the band.”

“They’re setting them up to fail for future concerts. It’s like I’m not a vocal expert, but even I can hear how weak their vocals are.”

“Starship doesn’t care about that, as pushing them the most is a top priority as they try to make Liso the second Wonen.”

IVE received criticism for “lip syncing” at a previous performance at a university festival

In other news, all IVE participants were criticized at a performance at the university festival for “lip syncing”.

IVE performed at the Semyun University Music Festival on September 21. The female group gave live performances with their hits “LOVE DIVE”, “ELEVEN” and “After LIKE”.

However, one user of the network noted that only the participant and leader of An Eugene performed live. The netizen added that other IVE members were lip syncing all the time.

Fans assumed that the participants were actually singing live, but their microphone didn’t pick up their voices well enough. Others defended IVE, pointing out that many idols sing along at festivals or concerts these days.

