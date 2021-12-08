IVE Becomes the Fastest Girl Group to Win on a Music Program Since Debut With ‘ELEVEN’!

This rookie girl group from Starship Entertainment managed to make a new history, even though they only set foot in the first week of their debut.

Today, December 8, 2021, IVE won a trophy on the music program ‘Show Champion‘ with their debut song titled ‘ELEVEN’.

IVE beat 4 other candidates who are their seniors in the music world, including Kai ‘Peaches’, ‘TWICE ‘SCIENTIST‘, EVERGLOW ‘PIRATE’ and Lee Mu Jin ‘When It Snows’.

With their victory, IVE also managed to become the girl group that won the fastest on a music program, 7 days after debut, which was previously held by ITZY with ‘Dalla Dalla‘.

Congratulations to IVE and fans on their first win!