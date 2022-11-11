“I’ve always dreamed that this day would come!” – Darwin Nunez receives a World Cup challenge

This winter, Darwin Nunez will fulfill the dream of his life: the Liverpool striker will be called up to the Uruguay national team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Nunes has been a regular player of the Uruguay national team for the past two years, and since he became the club’s record holder and a nominee for the Golden Ball, his challenge did not come as a surprise.

But the striker’s joy at being confirmed as part of Diego Alonso’s squad for the upcoming tournament was the same, as was announced on Thursday evening.

Alonso named a group of 26 ahead of the clashes with South Korea, Portugal and Ghana in Group H, including two other faces familiar to Liverpool fans.

Luis Suarez is among the veterans of the team, and Sebastian Coates is expected to become a key player in the starting lineup at the position of central defender.

The six players called up, including Suarez, are about 30 years old, with Nunez among the youngest compared to Diego Godin, Edinson Cavani, Martin Caceras, Fernando Muslera and Sebastian Sosa.

The 23-year-old will fly out to join his national team mates after Saturday’s Premier League match with Southampton, which is due to be his 18th match for Liverpool.

Siempre soñé con Que Este día llegaría! ?

VAMOS NOSOTROS ??

— Darwin Nunes (@Darwinn99) November 10, 2022

“I always dreamed that this day would come,” was his reaction on Twitter. “Let’s go!”

Nunez became the sixth Liverpool player called up to the World Cup, after Alisson, Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil van Dijk is due to be confirmed in the Netherlands squad later on Friday, although there is still a chance that Thiago will get into Luis Enrique’s Spanish group.