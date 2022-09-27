IVE “After LIKE” Takes 1st Place in the K-Pop Music Chart Soompi 2022, September week 4

IVE’s song “After LIKE” is the No. 1 song for the third week in a row! After LIKE has also won 11 music shows. Congratulations EVE!

Remaining in 4th place for the last three weeks, “Pink Venom” BLACKPINK rose two positions and took 2nd place.

Closes the top three of the “FOREVER 1” group Girls’ Generation, maintaining its position in 3rd place.

One new song got into the top 10 this week. “2 Baddies” NCT 127, the title track from their fourth studio album of the same name, debuts at number 8. “2 Baddies” is a hip—hop dance track about how to run forward, focusing on your own principles.