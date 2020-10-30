Ivanka Trump openly declares PRO-LIFE “without apology”

The self-proclaimed empower of women, Ivanka Trump, declared “unapologetically” being pro-life and made clear her opposition to abortion.

The daughter of the President of the United States, Ivanka, has strongly expressed her opposition to abortion, which is important since it is the first time she has done so explicitly.

Furthermore, this claim undermines her efforts to help women’s development, lends an air of electoral purposes, as multitudes of anti-abortion voters are expected to support her father.

And it is that President Donald Trump faces a very tough election against Democrat Joe Biden, in fact Somagnews has informed step by step the path of both candidates for the presidency of the United States.

Motherhood made her change her thoughts

In an interview with RealClearPolitics, Ivanka Trump spoke about her position on abortion: “I respect all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion … but I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how you think about these things, ”he said. “I’m pro-life, and unapologetic.”

Donald Trump’s daughter said “motherhood” has affected her thinking on this issue in a “profound” way. And while this revelation was not literal, Trump’s words follow earlier reports that she and her husband Jared Kushner approached Planned Parenthood with a “bribe” to stop abortion services.

Trump’s “pro-life” stance seems to be in stark contrast to her self-described image as an empowering woman, an image already tenuous given her position within an administration led by her father, who has become notoriously sexist and pushed back women. women on rights issues.

Being against abortion also appears to be at odds with Ivanka Trump’s own efforts to empower women around the world, most notably his Global Women’s Prosperity and Development Initiative.

Experts agree that one of the most important factors in enabling women to thrive is the ability to control how many children they have and when.



