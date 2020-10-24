Ivanka Trump on target due to coronavirus deaths

In the photos hung in Times Square, Ivanka Trump and his wife Jared Kushner reacted due to the deaths of the coronavirus in the country.

The USA has become the center of the epidemic with the number of cases approaching 9 million from coronavirus.

The “Lincoln Project” political action committee of prominent Republicans against President Donald Trump placed advertisements on billboards in Times Square featuring photographs of Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his senior advisor, Jared Kushner.

ANTI-IVANKA AND ANTI-KUSHNER ADVERTISEMENTS IN TIMES SQUARE

While Ivanka Trump was seen to point out the number of deaths in the US and New York due to the coronavirus, “New Yorkers will suffer, and this is their problem,” wrote Jared Kushner’s photo in the section.

Vanity Fair magazine reported that Kushner gave the aforementioned answer to a question about providing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers struggling with the epidemic in New York.

“IF ADVERTS ARE NOT REMOVED …”

Lincoln Project shared the letter from Marc Kasowitz, Trump family lawyer, on Twitter.

While using “false, malicious and defamatory” expressions for advertisements, “If these billboards are not removed immediately, we will sue you for enormous compensation and criminal damages.” It was said.



