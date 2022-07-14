Ivana Trump, the first wife of the ex-president, has died

Ivana Trump, who made up half of an influential advertising couple in the 1980s as former President Donald Trump’s first wife and mother of his older children, has died in New York, her family said on Thursday. She was 73 years old.

“I am very sad to inform all those who loved her, and there are many of them, that Ivana Trump passed away at her home in New York,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who lived a wonderful and inspiring life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, just like we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

The Trump family also released a statement. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump survived.

“She fled communism and accepted this country,” the statement said. “She taught her children endurance and resilience, compassion and determination. She will be greatly missed by her mother, three children and ten grandchildren.”

