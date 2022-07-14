Ivana Trump, the first wife of ex-President Trump, has died

According to her ex-husband, former President Trump, Ivana Trump died at the age of 73.

“I am very sad to inform all those who loved her, and there are many of them, that Ivana Trump died at her home in New York,” the former president said in a statement published on Truth Social on Thursday.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who lived a wonderful and inspiring life,” he said.

The mother of the three eldest children of the former commander—in-chief — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric – a native of the Czech Republic, Ivana married the then New York developer in 1977.

In his statement, Trump called the couple’s children the “pride and joy” of his ex-wife.

“She was so proud of them, just like we were all so proud of her,” Trump said. — Rest in peace, Ivana! — the 76-year-old former president wrote.

While the couple’s controversial divorce played out in the 1990s in the New York tabloids, both Trump described their relationship as friendly in recent years.

“He’s my best supporter,” Ivana Trump said in 2016, when the former host of “Celebrity Apprentice” applied for the White House.

“I think he would be a great president,” she said at the time.

Trump wrote a book about motherhood, “Raising Trump,” in 2017.

In an interview promoting the book, she advised keeping children “busy, busy, busy.”

“Because if you keep your kids busy, they won’t have time for trouble,” she said.

In a widely known statement by the Trump family about the death of the matriarch, Ivana was called a “survivor”.

“She fled communism and accepted this country. She taught her children endurance and resilience, compassion and determination,” the statement said.