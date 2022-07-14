Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73.

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73, the family.

“Our mother was an incredible female force in business, a world—class athlete, a dazzling beauty, a caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement.

“Ivana Trump survived. She fled communism and accepted this country. She taught her children endurance and resilience, compassion and determination,” the family said. “She will be sorely missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Paramedics in Manhattan, responding to a call about cardiac arrest, found a 73-year-old woman in an apartment on the Upper East Side, where Ivana Trump lived, just after 12:30. Thursday, according to the FDNY.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump called Ivana “a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who has lived a wonderful and inspiring life.”

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric,” he wrote. “She was so proud of them, just like we were all so proud of her.”

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump’s first wife. They had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump, who grew up under communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump in 1977. The couple divorced in 1992.