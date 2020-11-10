Ivana Trump: He never likes to lose, he will fight to the end

Donald Trump lost to his rival Joe Biden in the presidential election. Trump’s ex-wife commented on Trump’s defeat in People magazine: He does not like to lose, so he will fight, fight, fight.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden was the winner in the presidential election in the USA. It turned out that Donald Trump did not accept defeat but was pressured by his relatives.

HE NEVER LIKES TO LOSE

Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, commented on the defeat for People magazine. Ivana Trump used statements about Donald Trump, “He does not like to lose, so he will fight, fight, fight”.



