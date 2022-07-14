Ivana Trump has died at the age of 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Trump, has died at the age of 73, according to a statement from the Trump family.

News anchor: “I am very sad to inform all those who loved her, and there are many of them, that Ivana Trump died at her home in New York,” Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. Thursday.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who lived a wonderful and inspiring life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, just like the rest of us. I’m proud of her.

The big picture: Ivana Trump was Donald Trump’s first wife. They had three children together, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.