IU Wins The Second Winning Trophy For The Song ‘Strawberry Moon’

IU managed to bring home the next winning trophy for the song ‘Strawberry Moon‘.

On Sunday (31/10), IU’s song ‘Strawberry Moon‘ was successfully nominated for the winner in the ‘Inkigayo’ program.

IU’s song ‘Strawberry Moon‘ finally managed to excel after obtaining a total score of 7994 points.

Then in second place was SEVENTEEN with the song ‘Rock With You’ which earned 5730 points and aespa in third place with a total of 5480 points for the song ‘Savage’.

This is the second victory trophy that IU has won since releasing the single ‘Strawberry Moon‘.

Meanwhile, various K-Pop idols who appeared on today’s episode of ‘Inkigayo’ are INFINITE’s Woohyun, KDB, DreamNote, LIGHTSUM, Park Ji Hoon, bugAboo, Black Swan, SEVENTEEN, SECRET NUMBER, Ailee, NCT 127, ENHYPEN, Lee Jin Hyuk UP10TION, EPEX, JUST B, Jeon Somi, CRAXY, and KINGDOM.

Congratulations to IU!