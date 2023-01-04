IU really wins in life! From “beloved nation” to a relationship with drama heartthrob Lee Jong-seok, a female idol has also been ranked among the richest female idols in 2021.

But did you know her story before you achieved everything? Keep reading!

IU’s condition in 2023 is revealed amid news about his relationship with Lee Jong-seok

On December 31 last year, it was announced that IU was officially dating actor Lee Jong-seok.

Against this background, their similar interest in real estate investments attracted attention.

According to the Korean media Money Today, the combined fortune of the stars exceeded 100 billion won, which is about 78.6 million US dollars.

Among the aforementioned amount, Lee Ji-eun, commonly known as IU, owned real estate worth 52.7 billion won (41.4 million US dollars).

In 2023, IU’s fortune is estimated to be in the range of 40 to 45 million US dollars, including her income from music and acting.

With this amount of assets, SCMP named IU the richest K-pop singer as of September 2021. She surpassed former Fin.K.L Lee Hyori with a fortune of about 46 billion won ($36.2 million), as well as former 2NE1 participant Sandara Park ($28 million). like Boa and former Miss A Bae Suzy, who both have $23 million.

According to recent reports, IU spent 13 billion won ($10.2 million) to buy a luxury villa in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, for CASH without credit!

In her video blog, she introduced her simple room in this villa for the first time, but she really surprised everyone when it turned out that her bed alone was worth 175 million won ($135,000)!

IU also has a studio in Kwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, for 4.6 billion won (3.6 million US dollars).

In addition to Villa 13-B KRW, IU owns a second home in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, which is famous for the fact that actress Lee Yeon-ye lived there. The house was purchased for a total of 2.2 billion won (US$1.7 million) as a two-storey rural house with a 170 pyong plot of land, and IU spent 800 million won (US$630 thousand) on it to buy additional land around it. In other words, the second house alone was worth a total of $3 billion 2.4 billion ($2.4 million).

From a Cockroach-infested House to a Luxury Villa: IU’s Life before Becoming a Millionaire

IU may live the most desirable “royal” life, but the idol girl really suffered enough before she achieved everything she has now.

Although the IU family was not poor at first, they suddenly got into debt, faced with unexpected financial difficulties.

Because of this, IU and her younger brother moved in with their grandmother while their parents were working. There were cockroaches in the house, so they moved in with relatives. Unfortunately, she suffered verbal abuse when she was criticized for her dream of becoming a singer.

Because of this, IU has become more determined to prove that she can debut and audition for several agencies, only to be cheated several times.

With her passion and stamina, she finally debuted in 2008, but it wasn’t until 3 years later that she became widely known in the music industry thanks to her song “Good Day”, released in 2010. Finally, she was also able to pay all their debts.

For all her fame and wealth, IU has remained down-to-earth and pays her debt to society of her own free will.

Such an inspiration!