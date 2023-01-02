IU celebrates the new year with a thoughtful donation!

On January 2, Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi Province reported that singer and actress IU had donated 10 million won (approximately US$ 7850) to collect coal briquettes for the poor and underprivileged in the area.

The “Love” briquette collection campaign is a project that provides briquettes, stove fuel and heating supplies to low—income families who have difficulty paying for heating costs, such as buying briquettes in winter.

Yangpyeong is known as the area where the IU family lives. Since 2020, I U continues to make donations to cover the living expenses of grandparents and single-parent families, as well as heating costs for low-income families in Yangpyeong County.

The mayor of Yangpyeong County , Jeong Jin Seon , noted: “I am grateful to IU for her constant donations to Yangpyeong County. Donations will be used to support heating [to create] a warm winter for the energy-vulnerable class.”