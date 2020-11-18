IU and Park Seo Joon star in Dream about their movies

The Dream movie is the new project that unites IU and Park Seo Joon, the actors will face a sports and romantic plot. Know all the details here.

The productions of the world were affected due to the health emergency that the world is experiencing, many Korean dramas and movies stopped their recordings to protect their actors and the staff involved in the projects.

‘Dream’ is the new movie that brings together IU, Park Seo Joon and Lee Hyun Woo, the plot focuses on sports, comedy and romance, surely fans of the actors are excited to see their work on the big screen .

The film is directed by Lee Byung Hoon, who has been creative in: ‘The Flower in Prison’, ‘Horse Doctor’, ‘Dong Yi’, ‘Yi San’ and ‘Ballad Of Suh Dong’, the company will distribute is Megabox Plus M.

THE FILM DREAM HAS NOT YET FINISHED ITS RECORDINGS

‘Dream’ tells the story of Yoon Hong Dae, played by Park Seo Joon, a talented soccer player who gets involved in a problem and receives disciplinary measures as punishment, everything takes a turn when Yoon Hong Dae, the role of In Gook, is appointed coach of a team preparing to compete in the Homeless World Cup.

The recordings of the tape began in May, it was planned to travel to Colombia and Hungary to finish filming some scenes, but the production has not been able to leave South Korea.

Due to this inconvenience, the release date of ‘Dream’ is not yet official, the director continues to analyze the possibilities to finish the recordings corresponding to the two foreign countries.

Despite the circumstances, the cast remains happy to be able to work together, since beyond wanting to send a message of competition, they hope that the audience will get the message of hope and perseverance.

‘Dream’ is IU’s debut in the cinema, the Korean pop singer begins a new facet as an actress, because despite being a great figure in dramas, she had not ventured into the seventh art, until now.

IU starred in the drama ‘Hotel del Luna’, where she played a cold girl in charge of a big business, learn more about this series: Curiosities of the dorama Hotel de Luna that you should know.



