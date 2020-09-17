ITZY wins fifth trophy for ‘M! Countdown’ Song

ITZY won the next trophy with their song “Not Shy”.

This winning trophy was obtained by ITZY on the latest episode of the program ‘M! Countdown’ which aired on Thursday (17/09).

ITZY’s song “Not Shy” managed to excel after gaining a total score of 7443 points, beating YooA’s Oh My Girl’s “Bon Voyage” who got 6732 points.

This is the fifth victory trophy ITZY has won since making a comeback with ‘Not Shy’.

Meanwhile, various K-Pop idols who appeared in today’s episode of ‘M! Countdown’ are Moonbin & Sanha ASTRO, VAV, Stray Kids, fromis_9, Namjoo Apink, Lovelyz, BOY, VINCIT, Seven O’clock, CLC, ACE, MCND, OnlyOneOf, ONEUS, Wonho, YooA, HOT Jang Woo Hyuk, Jenyer (Jeon Jiyoon), KNK, CRAVITY, and Haeun.

Congratulations to ITZY!



