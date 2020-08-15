ITZY reveals spoiler for Not Shy, their new album

Listen to an excerpt of the songs that are part of ITZY’s ‘Not Shy’ album. The female idols of the JYP Entertainment group are about to reveal the promotional song for ‘Not Shy’, the album with the same name will contain 6 tracks that reflect the powerful concept of the group.

ITZY will release its new album material on August 16, 2020 at midnight, MIDZY will finally be able to enjoy all the talents and skills of Lia, Yuna, Yeji, Ryujin and Chaeryeong.

Several teasers have been released to promote ‘Not Shy,’ including images and teaser videos where the ITZY members look fabulous with looks that show a bit of the style that will be featuring this comeback.

The official JYP Entertainment channel on the YouTube platform revealed a spoiler clip of the songs of ‘Not Shy’, the video shows for a few seconds the tracklist of the new ITZY album.

ITZY’s songs for the ‘Not Shy’ album are:

Not Shy. Don’t Give A What. Louder. ID. Surf. Be In Love.

Several figures of Korean entertainment participated in the production of the album, the lyrics to ‘Not Shy’ were written by J.Y Park, while the melody was provided by Kobee and Charlotte Wilson.

The clip ITZY ‘Not Shy’ Album Spoiler has more than 461 thousand reproductions, 175 thousand likes and 7 thousand comments. For more updates on ITZY’s comeback stay tuned for all our news.



