ITZY Performs Confidently in ‘NOT SHY’ Teaser Comeback

ITZY has released a teaser for the comeback fans have been waiting for.

This girl group from JYP Entertainment has indeed been predicted to be coming back on August 17, 2020 at 18:00 KST.

As per the title of their new song titled ‘NOT SHY’, in this teaser photo we will see the performances of the five ITZY members who look confident.

Fans can also see the charismatic and elegant appearance of each member, dressed in a beautiful and sexy dress.

JYP Entertainment itself is known to have opened a pre-order for this latest ITZY album on July 31, 2020.

Can not wait for ITZY’s comeback with their latest album?



