ITZY Gives Footage of Songs on Mini Album ‘Not Shy’

ITZY has provided leaks of the songs on their latest mini album.

This girl group from JYP Entertainment has indeed been predicted to make a comeback with a new mini album entitled ‘Not Shy’.

“Not Shy” will contain a total of 6 songs, including the title song “Not Shy”, then the songs “Don’t Give A What”, “Louder”, “ID”, “Sure” and “Be In Love”.

The title track “Not Shy” is also very special, as the lyrics were written directly by JYP Entertainment boss Park Jin Young.

The mini album and music video for ‘Not Shy’ is scheduled to be released by ITZY on August 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

While waiting for the official release, let’s listen to the song footage through the following spoiler album video!



