ITZY Dazzles With Gun In Front Of The ‘Not Shy’ Return

ITZY has just released a new teaser ahead of the comeback with ‘Not Shy’.

On Friday (07/08) in the morning, JYP Entertainment released a teaser group and also individuals for the five ITZY members who will soon comeback with a new album titled ‘Not Shy’.

Titled the same as the album, the title track and the MV will be released on August 17, 2020 at 18:00 KST.

In the released teaser photo, ITZY looks stylish and swag against the backdrop of a warehouse with unused wooden walls. Besides that, in the individual teaser photos, the members look charming but deadly while holding a gun.

This will be the girl group’s first comeback since the last time they released their mini album “It’z Me” with the title track “WANNABE” in March this year.

Are you impatient waiting for ITZY’s comeback?



