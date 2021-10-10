ITZY Brings ‘LOCO’ and Introduces Yourself with an Indonesian Name on the ‘Shopee 10.10 TV Show’

ITZY successfully opened the ‘Shopee 10.10 TV Show‘ program by presenting their latest song entitled ‘LOCO’.

Right on Sunday (10/10) at 19.00 WIB, Shopee held an event entitled ‘Shopee 10.10 TV Show‘.

The event can be watched live through Shopee Live, RCTI, Indosiar, ANTV, RTV, and YouTube Shopee Indonesia.

After opening the event by performing the song ‘LOCO‘, ITZY members then introduced themselves using Indonesian names. Yeji as Yaya, Lia as Lila, Ryujin as Rara, Chaeryeong as Chantika and Yuna as Yumna.

After introducing themselves with the name Indonesia, the five ITZY members then rocked Shopee with so much excitement.

