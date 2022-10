Get ready: ITZY is back!

October 17, ITZY surprised fans by announcing that they will release a new pre-release English single this week.

ITZY also presented the Halloween-inspired first teaser of the upcoming single, which is called “Boys Like You” and is due to be released on October 21 at 13:00. KST.

Are you excited about ITZY’s return? Stay tuned for further updates!