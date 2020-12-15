Itziar Ituño says being in the cast is overwhelming

As La Casa De Papel prepares to retire the cast, especially Itziar Ituño, have admitted that they have been struggling with the effects of their fame overnight.

Itziar Ituño has spoken about his experiences of becoming one of the most recognized Spanish stars after La Casa de Papel became a worldwide success.

Itziar Ituño revealed some of the biggest challenges in becoming a recognizable television star. He explained that what has happened to him overnight is powerful, and it is true that it brings many good things.

“But take away others such as freedom, privacy, being able to walk the world with a certain anonymity.” I continue explaining Itziar Ituño. After the launch of the fourth season in May, the cast of La Casa de Papel was able to escape briefly ”.

Now that La Casa de Papel is back on the international stage, with photos from the set and Instagram updates garnering a lot of attention. Itziar Ituño admitted that the public puts her in the eye of the hurricane and there is no corner in the world where she can hide.

Itziar Ituño’s latest post revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her character Raquel Murillo, now codenamed Lisboa, which garnered thousands of likes and comments.

The cast of La Casa de Papel has certainly benefited from the show’s success, with Itziar Ituño revealing that she has lined up a host of new projects for Netflix when the crime series comes to an end.



