Itziar Ituño overwhelmed by the success of the series!

In an interview with Variety, Itziar Ituño aka Lisbon said she was overwhelmed by the success of La Casa de Papel!

Upon its release on Netflix, La Casa de Papel was a worldwide success. And the least that can be said is that the actors did not expect it at all. This is also the case with Itziar Ituño. The latter plays Inspector Raquel Murillo or Lisbon.

In just a few months, Netflix will be streaming the very last season of Casa de Papel. And some actors already seem nostalgic for the moments spent on the set. She also gave info about the success of the show.

In an interview with Spanish magazine Vertele, Itziar Ituño (la Casa de Papel) said: “What happened to us overnight is powerful. And it is true that it brings a lot of good things ”.

The actress also revealed, “But it robs others like freedom. Private life. The possibility of walking around the world with a certain anonymity ”. It must be said that their notoriety exploded after the broadcast of the series.

ITZIAR ITUÑO (LA CASA DE PAPEL) TRYING TO STAY CONNECTED TO REALITY

If Itziar Ituño (la Casa de Papel) seems happy with this success, she seems all the same to regret his anonymity. She added, “It puts you in the public eye of the hurricane. And there isn’t a corner in the world where you can hide. ”

The actress also explained, “It’s complicated to manage. There are times that are exasperating, overwhelming. It gives you a lot of joy because you get affection from a lot of people. ”

The young woman still revealed: “But when all of this happens, we’ll see if it leaves a hangover. Or if that leaves us normal. I try to keep my feet on the ground “.

Finally, the actress also concluded: <quote> “And to stay as close as possible to reality.”



