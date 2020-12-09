Itziar Ituño new photos after shooting the next movie

Netflix subscribers have received a steady stream of updates on the next installment of the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel. Itziar Ituño has revealed the first look at Lisbon in the upcoming episodes.

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at Raquel / Lisboa in the highly anticipated fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel. The star took to her personal page to offer a preview.

The Spanish series La Casa de Papel has implemented extensive health and safety precautions. Netflix has yet to confirm the release date, but recent updates from the cast, including Itziar Ituño, have raised hope.

The selfie was taken in what appears to be Itziar Ituño’s own dressing room. His costume, determined expression and a slight brush on his cheek are telltale signs of an action series that fans of La Casa de Papel will not want to miss.

Viewers of La Casa de Papel were quick to comment to Itziar Ituño to express their enthusiasm, with one writing: “We can’t wait to see Raquel again.”

Itziar Ituño began the series La Casa de Papel as Inspector Raquel Murillo, the efficient officer in charge of taking down Professor (Álvaro Morte) and the first hit of her team at the Royal Mint of Spain.

As the series La Casa de Papel progressed, Itziar Ituño discovered that Salvador ‘Salva’ Martín was an alias of the criminal mastermind, with whom he fell in love and switched sides at the end of the second season.

A new update on Itziar Ituño’s co-star Úrsula Corberó revealed a new look for her character Tokio, which may have been filmed during one of the entire flashback sequences of the show La Casa de Papel.



