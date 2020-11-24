Itziar Ituño loved shooting in his latest film!

On his Instagram account, Itziar Ituño (La Casa de Papel) shared many photos during the shooting of his latest film!

It has been several weeks since Itziar Ituño (La Casa de Papel) unveils many pictures from his latest film. Entitled “Hil Kanpaiak”, he seems to be his pride. Besides, she does not hesitate to teaser it on social media.

This Tuesday, November 24, Itziar Ituño (La Casa de Papel) also shared three new photos on his Instagram account. She showed off behind the scenes of the shooting of her brand new film. And the least that can be said is that she seems proud.

In her 1st photo, she appears in a cemetery with the film crew. Regarding his second shot, Itziar Ituño (La Casa de Papel) said: “Traveling in the cemetery. You can’t have a better team around one “.

For her 3rd photo, the actress also revealed: “Traveling in the cemetery. The best team around me ”. In this shot, she actually appeared alongside another actor.

ITZIAR ITUÑO VERY HAPPY TO REVEAL THE SCENES OF HER NEW FILM ON INSTAGRAM

And the least that can be said is that she also caused a sensation. Fans of Itziar Ituño (La Casa de Papel) seemed very happy to see her in theaters as well.

With her photos, the actress also collected over 94,000 likes in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment her. It must be said that she appeared thoroughly in her new role.

Not long ago, the actress also made the buzz. Indeed, the French discovered it in Mask Singer. He is the international star of this season. And the least we can say is that no one expected to see her.

While some have confided that they did not know her, others also seemed delighted to find her on this show on TF1!



