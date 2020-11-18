Itziar Ituño announces a season 6 for the series!

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel is in full preparation. Itziar Ituño has hinted that a season 6 could take place on Netflix.

In a few months, fans of La Casa de Papel will be able to see season 5 on Netflix. Itziar Ituño has hinted that a season 6 could take place. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

Fans of La Casa de Papel can’t wait to see their favorite robbers again. Season 5 is slated to arrive in early 2021 on Netflix and audiences have high expectations for this upcoming season.

The Professor and the other characters are all in danger. Indeed, they had difficulty leaving the bank and they are more than ever wanted by the police. In addition, this latest robbery has claimed many lives including the brutal death of Nairobi.

Fans of La Casa de Papel are therefore worried about the future of the robbers. Netflix has announced that Season 5 will be the last and the season is going to have to answer many questions from fans. This particularly concerns Sierra’s past and its history with Berlin.

While everyone thinks season 5 will be their last, one actress is imagining a sequel. Itziar Ituño believes the production could be tempted by a future season.

LA CASA DE PAPEL: RAQUEL IMAGINES A 6 SEASON!

A season 6 already on the program for La Casa de Papel? The fans surely wouldn’t be against the idea. Nevertheless, Netflix seems rather ready to put an end to the adventures of the Professor and the other robbers. For his part, Itziar Ituño, who plays Raquel, imagines a sequel very well.

“I think it’s the right decision to end La Casa de Papel’s story here, but who knows if a future will not be reconsidered,” she told Vertele.

The Spanish series has been a huge success for several years. So, if season 5 is successful, Netflix might consider saving the show and making a season 6. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time the channel has changed its mind.

And for good reason, a few months ago, Netflix announced the end of Lucifer after season 5. However, recently, the production confided that a new season was in preparation. So there is hope!



