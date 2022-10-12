ITV and Disney Support Ruth Madley’s Celebration of Talent with Disabilities at the Bafta

Actress Ruth Madley will co-host a performance supported by Disney and ITV at the Bafta in London later this month, which aims to address the lack of representation and opportunities for deaf, disabled and neurodifferent creative people.

Ten performers will take part in the program “About TIME!”, which was created as a call to action for broadcasters, commissioners, casting agents, producers and agents who play a central role in empowering creative communities of deaf, disabled and neuro-diverse people.

It will take place on Friday, October 28, at the theater, the hosts of which will be Bafta-nominated actress Madley (“Then Barbara met Alan”, “Years and Years”, “Don’t Take My Baby”) and Coronation Street actress Cheryl Houston.

ABOUT TIME! It was developed and created by executive producer, former Fox Networks Group and Endor Productions executive director and industry veteran Sarah Johnson, who now runs Bridge06, as well as Claire-Louise English and Joe Sargeant of Hot Coals Productions in partnership with ITV, ITV Studios and the Walt Disney Company in the UK and Ireland.

This came after Deadline unveiled the flagship cross-industry initiative TV Access Project (TAP), a plan to rid the sector of terrible accessibility problems, which is headed by BBC Content director Charlotte Moore.

Invited guests will be asked to conclude one or more of the proposed agreements as part of accepting an invitation to participate. This

Choose a deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent as a host or co-host performer in a new show.

Develop a new title around a deaf, disabled, and/or neurodivergent actor.

Play a returning drama with deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent actors in key roles/starring.

Apply the one-in-five rule for talent meetings and auditions to improve opportunities for deaf, disabled, or neuro-distinct talents.

Schedule meetings with each of the actors taking part in About TIME!

In addition to their own diverse life experiences, Sarah, Joe, and Claire have continuously created projects, content, and strategic measures through Bridge06 and Hot Coals Productions to empower the deaf, disabled, and/or neuro-diverse talents.

Johnson of Bridge06 said: “This event was the result of conversations with Sam Tatlow, ITV’s creative diversity partner, we are both keen to sort out and sort out misconceptions and repeated excuses of the industry, who are still asking, “Where are the talents and are they there at all? okay?” We were incredibly pleased when Disney also wanted to join us, and thanks to this close partnership, Claire and Joe from Hot Coals Productions were able to move forward, relying on their own life experience of overcoming barriers.”

She called on the British television industry to “listen to TAP, Major Diseases [UHC], TripleC/DANC, Deaf and Disabled People in TV [DDPTV] and others that show you how to make your actions speak louder than your words.”

English and Sargeant of Hot Coals, said in a statement: “This is not the first time our community has been asking for better opportunities, these conversations have been going on for decades, but only now the industry seems ready to listen. There is a thirst for more inclusive work and diverse characters.

“As one deaf and one dyspraxic artist, we created Hot Coals to create the best work available to be the change we want to see in the industry, challenge the status quo and create opportunities for our community to thrive. We are driven by the desire to bring deaf and disabled performers and their stories from the periphery into the mainstream, and now the time has come.”

Tatlow said ITV is “committed to creating a television industry where no one is excluded,” and Joanna Devereux, vice president of scripts and strategy at DE&I, The Walt Disney Company, EMEA, added: “As we ramp up production in the UK and Europe, Disney+ is committed to fostering a more inclusive and accessible British TV industry both on and off screen.”

