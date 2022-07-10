It’s Too Late for an MCU Movie about the Hulk about the World War

KVM is already too late to adapt the movie “Hulk about the World War” from the comic book crossover for the big screen. There are currently rumors that some kind of movie inspired by the “World War Hulk” may be in development for the MCU. Some even suggest that this storyline could play out over the next few phases of the MCU and thus make the Hulk himself the new main villain.

The Hulk World War event takes place immediately after the events of Planet Hulk. In the comics, the Hulk is considered a threat by other superheroes, namely the Illuminati, including Mr. Fantastic, Iron Man and Doctor Strange, and they send the Hulk into space, where he can no longer harm himself or others. Hulk gets to the planet Sakaar and becomes a gladiator and, ultimately, the king of the planet. When the ship he was originally sent on explodes and kills his wife, the Hulk returns to planet Earth to take revenge on all the heroes who sent him into space in the first place. Planet Sakaar and Gladiator Hulk have already appeared in the MCU in the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Although the events of Ragnarok did not remain completely accurate for “Planet Hulk”, it was still the right time to adapt the version of “World War Hulk” in the MCU. The version of the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, where the Hulk is under complete control, seems the most capable of returning to Earth and taking revenge on the heroes of Earth. Although the MCU heroes didn’t send the Hulk directly into space, there could have been some storyline revolving around this version of the Hulk that resented the other heroes and how they viewed him as a monster and only used the Hulk when they needed his brute strength to fight the bad guys and save the world.

The Time for the MCU is not right for adapting the Hulk during the World War

Unfortunately, the time to adapt a real World War Hulk movie seems to have passed. After the death of Tony Stark, there is not a single hero left who is able or willing to send the Hulk, presumably, back into space. Currently, it is difficult to understand which hero will want to banish the Hulk. Doctor Strange is the most likely, but still it seems that he does not fit the character. Not to mention that returning the Hulk to space would be unnecessary, since he just returned during the events of Avengers: Finale.

Time also currently doesn’t make any sense because the Hulk has been stable since the events of Avengers: Finale. Bruce Banner is currently in the form of Professor Hulk, possessing the power of the Hulk, but retaining Bruce’s brain and personality, so it’s hard to imagine what could happen that could lead to a switch that made him a villain. Now Bruce is not even remotely considered a threat by any of the MCU heroes, so something radical should happen in the upcoming MCU Phase 4 and 5 films. The beloved hero becomes bad and, presumably, redeems himself. An awful lot of things are going to happen, given the current state of the Hulk in the MCU.

While it would be fun to watch the Hulk fight other MCU heroes, the time for that has come and gone. After the events of “Thor: Ragnarok” there was only one time when the MCU movie “World War Hulk” would make sense, so now it would seem completely inappropriate. Perhaps during the events of “The Hulk Woman” or “Thor: Love and Thunder” something will happen that will make the possibility of a “Hulk World War” more realistic, but now the moment for this has long been missed.