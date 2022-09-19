It’s time to celebrate the anniversary of Halo 3

It’s been 15 years since Bungie released the critically acclaimed Halo 3, and it’s the perfect time for an anniversary edition. At the moment, both Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2 have received anniversary remasters. These remasters have served as a great way to celebrate the old Halo games and bring them in line with the new hardware, and it’s time for Halo 3 to undergo the same treatment.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary was released 10 years after Halo: Combat Evolved, and Halo 2 Anniversary was released 10 years after Halo 2. Much more time has passed since the release of Halo 3, but the anniversary edition is not expected. It was a groundbreaking title for the series, and it completed the iconic original trilogy. Although players can try the original game in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, there is nothing better than to experience an old game on powerful modern equipment.

Halo 3 has introduced a great final chapter of Bungie’s story

Halo 3 was Bungie’s last main Halo game and completed the Xbox trilogy. Although Bungie will return to create two prequels to Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach, this will be the last Master Chief story from the developer. Thus, he completed the journey of the Master Chief, putting an end to the war that was the driving force of the original trilogy. It was a great final chapter of the story that began in 2001, and many fans consider it one of the last great Halo games.

Halo 3 not only saw the end of the war between humans and the Covenant and the story of the Chief of that time, but also became the first game to include the very popular Forge map editing tool. It allows players to create all kinds of scenarios on various multiplayer maps, and as the series progressed, it became more and more advanced. Currently, 343 Industries is preparing to add the newest version of Forge to Halo Infinite, and all thanks to Halo 3.

The anniversary edition of Need for Halo 3

The creation of Forge mode and the final chapter of the original trilogy took place 15 years ago, but there is no remaster on the horizon. Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2 Anniversary served as major anniversary celebrations of the respective games, but it happened on the 10th anniversary. This makes the release of Halo 3 Anniversary long overdue, and now is the right time to release it.

The Halo franchise is in a difficult position right now. Many fans are upset about the multiplayer game Halo Infinite and the cancellation of promised features, such as playing together on the couch. Some do not believe that 343 Industries was created to manage the Halo license, and many are calling for the return of the glory days of Halo. Many players even decided to completely abandon Halo Infinite and return to the classic games with Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The future of Halo is currently uncertain, but the anniversary of Halo 3 could go a long way to reassuring fans.

Spending resources on remastering the final chapter of the Bungie trilogy might be a great idea. Giving players the chance to relive the end of the Halo war between humans and the Covenant, rebuilt for modern equipment, could go a long way to winning back some fans. This is not a new game, and it will not try to reach a new level. Instead, it will just be a remaster of one of the most popular Halo games in the franchise. Fans can flock to it, eager to get their hands on a game that, in their opinion, represents the pinnacle of Halo.

The release of Halo 3 Anniversary will also be a great way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the game. Technically, the game will be 15 years old on September 25. It’s probably unlikely that 343 Industries will surprise fans with the release of Halo 3 Anniversary on this day, but it should consider doing so soon. Not only would it help celebrate the acclaimed game, but it would really help distract fans who might be turned away from the work of 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.