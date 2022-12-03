“It’s terrible…” — David Harbour on The Growing Popularity of Millie’s Colleagues Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfard.

When “Stranger Things” was released in 2016, no one expected that the show would become so large-scale. Not even the cast. They were a group of unknown rookie actors fighting a bunch of monsters in a small town. But, as it turned out, after the release of the show made a splash. His cast, especially the children, became popular overnight. In particular, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, who played Eleven and Mike respectively, won millions of hearts.

David Harbour, who played Chef Jim Hopper, was another actor who benefited from the show’s popularity. Although he has been in the acting industry for decades, it was only when the Duffer brothers showed that he would get his fame. David recently appeared in an interview to promote his movie “Cruel Night,” where he talked about his fatherly feelings towards his teenage colleagues in the Netflix series.

David Harbour is both proud and afraid of the popularity of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard.

Although the world now knows Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown as teen superstars, David feels a little different. He feels protective and fatherly towards them, knowing them as children. They grew up on the set in front of his eyes, so it’s only natural for him to feel so protective of them. Although he is very proud of them and appreciates the love that the fans pour out on them, he feels too scared when the fans go crazy for them.

David Harbour on watching his #StrangerThings costars like Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard blow up. "It's terrifying and thrilling at the same time… To see the world just fall in love with them to the point where they just want to eat them up is terrifying." pic.twitter.com/s1vkf7BpMa — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) December 2, 2022

“It’s scary and exciting at the same time… To see how the world just falls in love with them to the point that they just want to eat them is terrible,” he admitted.

Millie has released hits with Godzilla and, most recently, with Enola Holmes. In her next project, she works with the famous Russo brothers in The Electric State. As for Finn, he is also doing well. He co-starred with Paul Rudd in the successful sequel to Ghostbusters and will appear alongside Julianne Moore in When You’re Done Saving the World.

